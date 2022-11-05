Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on November 22nd

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $521.32 million and a P/E ratio of 15.41. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other news, Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

