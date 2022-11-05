Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

CRM traded down $6.56 on Friday, hitting $139.77. 14,265,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,788. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 258.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

