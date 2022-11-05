Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, reports.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. 58,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.93. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($48.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Recommended Stories

