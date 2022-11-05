Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.35 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $59.35 million and approximately $136.73 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $13.04 or 0.00061190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

