SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.17

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.17 ($90.17) and traded as high as €97.98 ($97.98). SAP shares last traded at €96.85 ($96.85), with a volume of 1,629,157 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($111.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($107.00) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($105.00) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.16.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

