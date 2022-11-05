Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.2 %

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.