Scotiabank Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.56.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE EFN opened at C$18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.92. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.