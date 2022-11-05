Scotiabank Trims Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price to C$54.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.81.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$41.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$39.08 and a 52-week high of C$62.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

