Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($79.00) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on G24. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($51.50) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($67.90) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday.

Scout24 Price Performance

G24 stock opened at €52.20 ($52.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a 1 year high of €66.02 ($66.02). The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.52.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

