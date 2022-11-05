Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) SVP Sergio A. Pupkin Buys 1,000 Shares

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

