Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 12.3%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) traded down 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.06. 24,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 585,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Select Energy Services Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

