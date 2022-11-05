SelfKey (KEY) Market Cap Tops $24.99 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $24.99 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.09 or 0.31415740 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012270 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.