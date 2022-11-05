Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.77.
Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 23.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
