Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 23.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

About Semler Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $3,545,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.