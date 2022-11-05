Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Sempra worth $57,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.