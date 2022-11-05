ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NOW stock opened at $361.75 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $702.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 365.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.49 and its 200-day moving average is $444.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.