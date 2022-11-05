ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $361.75 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $702.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 365.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.49 and its 200-day moving average is $444.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

