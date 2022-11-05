Sfmg LLC Has $46.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned about 5.59% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $46,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,719. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47.

