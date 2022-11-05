Sfmg LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $99.56. 9,416,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

