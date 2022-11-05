Shiba Inu One Day Volume Reaches $611.42 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Shiba Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.96 billion and approximately $611.42 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu launched on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

