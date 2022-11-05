Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($146.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of SAE opened at €40.82 ($40.82) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($165.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $738.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

