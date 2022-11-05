Siacoin Market Cap Hits $182.71 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $182.71 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00331358 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00020674 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00124070 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00747572 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00586757 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00230855 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,489,402,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
