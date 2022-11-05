SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $58.35 million and $1.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.19 or 0.99998399 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05305321 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,142,312.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

