SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CAO James Patrick Lynch Sells 709 Shares

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41.

On Thursday, October 6th, James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SJW Group by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

