SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Cowen

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $887.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 3.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SkyWest by 41.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 42.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SkyWest by 33.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in SkyWest by 8.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.