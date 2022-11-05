SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Cowen

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.
SKYW stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $887.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $51.88.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
