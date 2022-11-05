Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.59-$2.59 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

