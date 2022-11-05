Societe Generale Cuts Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 495

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Geberit Price Performance

Geberit stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. 37,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. Geberit has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

