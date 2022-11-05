Societe Generale Raises Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 360.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Societe Generale from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.22.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 867.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

