Sourceless (STR) One Day Volume Tops $416.00

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $147.02 million and approximately $416.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00830648 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $793.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

