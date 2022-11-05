Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Insider Activity

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.