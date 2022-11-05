SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Position Cut by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 423,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 342,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,671 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $33.38. 782,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,585. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

