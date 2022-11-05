SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 757,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 407,476 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 268,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

