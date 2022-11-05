SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 115,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,674 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

