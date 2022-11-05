Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

