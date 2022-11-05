Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09, reports. The company had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million.

Spin Master Trading Down 1.4 %

TOY stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.80. 221,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,021. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$32.85 and a 52-week high of C$51.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spin Master Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Insiders sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826 over the last ninety days.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

