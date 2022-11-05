Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.17

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 229458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

