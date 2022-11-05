Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII opened at $36.74 on Friday. Sprott has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprott by 18.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

