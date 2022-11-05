Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.80 million-$69.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.10 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. 1,714,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,490. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,441 shares of company stock worth $3,742,946. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.