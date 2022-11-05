Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.78.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. 1,714,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,490. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,946. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

