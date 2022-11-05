SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of SPXC traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. 394,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. Analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after acquiring an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

