Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Stagwell comprises 1.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of Stagwell worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 421,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 262,556 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 550,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,289. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $672.91 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

