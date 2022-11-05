Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of SBUX traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,194,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,863. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

