Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. 20,194,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,863. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

