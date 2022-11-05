Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 134,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

