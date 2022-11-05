State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $88,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,001,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after buying an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

