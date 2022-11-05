State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $66.54 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,286 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $66,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PXD opened at $255.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

