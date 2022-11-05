State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $59,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

CNC stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

