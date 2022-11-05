State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of FedEx worth $62,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.