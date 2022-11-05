State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,510 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $82,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

