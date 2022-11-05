State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 189,607 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $70,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

