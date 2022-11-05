State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 46,331 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 46,331 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $75,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

