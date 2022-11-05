State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 66,230 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $86,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

